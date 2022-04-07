Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) versus Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Head to Head Analysis

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Titan International 2.79% 28.81% 4.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and Titan International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.81 $504.19 million $3.05 10.53 Titan International $1.78 billion 0.46 $49.59 million $0.80 16.36

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Grupo Simec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Simec and Titan International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Simec beats Titan International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as specialty and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.