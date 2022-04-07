Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

