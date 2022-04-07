Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,542 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.73 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

