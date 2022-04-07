Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $327,064 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

