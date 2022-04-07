Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FFIN opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

