Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

