Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,139 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $181.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

