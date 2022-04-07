Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Blackstone by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Blackstone by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 184,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,433 shares of company stock worth $47,472,171 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

