Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

