W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.55.

GWW stock opened at $526.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

