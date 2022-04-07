PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $317.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

