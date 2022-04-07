The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

