Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,935 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.38) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,113 ($14.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,290.21. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.27%.

In related news, insider Amy Yip bought 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24). Also, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.78), for a total transaction of £155,773.94 ($204,293.69).

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.