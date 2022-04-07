Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. Kemper has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $29,747,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.