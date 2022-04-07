Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.
In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $29,747,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kemper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Kemper by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kemper (Get Rating)
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kemper (KMPR)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.