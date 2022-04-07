Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.98.
TCBI opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
