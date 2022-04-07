Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.98.

TCBI opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

