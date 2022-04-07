Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at about $26,481,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

