Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Receives €166.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €166.30 ($182.75).

DB1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, February 7th.

DB1 stock opened at €165.95 ($182.36) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €155.67 and a 200-day moving average of €149.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($182.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

