F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $35,479.86 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $35,479.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in F5 by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in F5 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.12.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

