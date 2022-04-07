Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $50,900.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Scheeren bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $181.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VACC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 106.3% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the third quarter valued at $9,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccitech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

