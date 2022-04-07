Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,293 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

