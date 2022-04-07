$0.06 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.