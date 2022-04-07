Analysts Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Target Price at GBX 122

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 122 ($1.60).
RTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.
LON:RTN opened at GBX 66.30 ($0.87) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.33. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The stock has a market cap of £507.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36.
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
