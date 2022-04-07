Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLLIF shares. Citigroup upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $7.03 on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.