Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.20.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of R opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

