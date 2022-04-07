Palace Capital’s (PCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PCA stock opened at GBX 284.88 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £131.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 225 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

