Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.96 ($180.17).
Shares of SIX2 opened at €121.90 ($133.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €137.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($187.14).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
