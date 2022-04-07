Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($21.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,661.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.22. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

