Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.90) to GBX 227 ($2.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.29 ($2.89).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.42. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

In other news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,320,627.93).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

