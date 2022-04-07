LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €780.82 ($858.04).

MC stock opened at €636.20 ($699.12) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €654.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €675.30.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

