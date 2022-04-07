Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

FRA KGX opened at €55.38 ($60.86) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.30 and its 200 day moving average is €85.42. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

