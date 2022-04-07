Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($47.69) price target on Grenke in a research note on Tuesday.

GLJ opened at €25.64 ($28.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. Grenke has a 52-week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($44.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.43.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

