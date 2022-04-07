Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

