Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $272.39 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,520,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.