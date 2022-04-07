Xponance Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.47.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.