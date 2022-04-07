KeyCorp Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.85.

SQ stock opened at $128.77 on Monday. Square has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

