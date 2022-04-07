Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KLPEF opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Klépierre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.