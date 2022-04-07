Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KLPEF opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

