Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Cut to €10.40 by Analysts at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €10.60 ($11.65) to €10.40 ($11.43) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.85) to €11.40 ($12.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.01.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

