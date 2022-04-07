Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 40.33%.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

