Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($101.10) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($110.99) to €96.50 ($106.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.88.

Zalando stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.41. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.