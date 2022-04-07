Head-To-Head Analysis: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) versus Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million 20.51 -$7.54 million N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $2.15 billion $0.97 9.53

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys N/A N/A N/A Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

Femasys presently has a consensus target price of $11.48, indicating a potential upside of 460.16%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $44.35, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Femasys on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

