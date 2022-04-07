Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,768,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 251,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

