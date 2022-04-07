Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,580 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in State Street by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of State Street by 497.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

