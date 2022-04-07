Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $292.26 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.71 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.93 and a 200-day moving average of $297.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

