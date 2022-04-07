MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of MSCI worth $50,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,786,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $506.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.46. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.25 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

