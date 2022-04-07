Comparing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 14.26 -$25.65 million ($3.63) -1.77 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.81 $2.09 billion $5.78 46.83

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 6 1 0 2.14

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $279.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -721.72% -174.36% -82.22% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Delcath Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

