Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Sells 32,639 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $283.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,632,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $46,810,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

