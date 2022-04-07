Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daily Journal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $300.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $415.66.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 119.82%.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

