Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $63,874.58 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $365,041.20.

ZUO opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $9,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zuora by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

