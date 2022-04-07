Christopher P. Comparato Sells 3,553 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Toast stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
