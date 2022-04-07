Christopher P. Comparato Sells 3,553 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $84,063.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Toast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

