True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.