True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
